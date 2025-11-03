Skip to main content
Wake Forest hosts Radford in season opener

By AP News

Radford Highlanders at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest opens the season at home against Radford.

Wake Forest finished 9-20 overall last season while going 8-9 at home. The Demon Deacons averaged 61.6 points per game last season, 10.1 on free throws and 16.5 from deep.

Radford went 5-10 on the road and 14-17 overall last season. The Highlanders averaged 62.5 points per game last season, 25.7 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

