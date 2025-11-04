Traore scores 23 for Utah in first win of the Jensen era, 84-75 over San Jose State

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Seydou Traore scored 23 points, 18 of them in the second half, and Don McHenry had 16 for Utah in a season-opening 84-75 win over San Jose State on Monday night.

The win is the first for Utah’s new head coach, Alex Jensen. Jensen played for the Utes from 1994-1995 and 1997-2000. He returns to Utah after previously being an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks.

Colby Garland led San Jose with 21 points. JaVaughn Hannah and Yaphet Moundi each had 12. Moundi also recorded a double-double, with 13 rebounds. The Spartans scored the first points of the game, and Utah responded, keeping it close until the Utes went on an 11-3 run with around four minutes left in the first half.

Utah shot 31 for 62 from the field and were 10 for 25 from beyond the 3-point arc.

