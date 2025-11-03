No. 12 UCLA hosts Eastern Washington in season opener

Eastern Washington Eagles at UCLA Bruins
Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -29.5; over/under is 147.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 UCLA opens the season at home against Eastern Washington.
UCLA went 23-11 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bruins allowed opponents to score 65.2 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.
Eastern Washington finished 10-22 overall last season while going 2-14 on the road. The Eagles averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 3.9 bench points last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press