No. 12 UCLA hosts Eastern Washington in season opener

Eastern Washington Eagles at UCLA Bruins

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -29.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 UCLA opens the season at home against Eastern Washington.

UCLA went 23-11 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bruins allowed opponents to score 65.2 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Eastern Washington finished 10-22 overall last season while going 2-14 on the road. The Eagles averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 3.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press