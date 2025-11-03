Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts St. Thomas to begin season

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Saint Thomas Tommies at Saint Mary’s Gaels

Moraga, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -12.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) begins the season at home against St. Thomas.

Saint Mary’s (CA) went 16-1 at home a season ago while going 29-6 overall. The Gaels shot 45.0% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

St. Thomas went 24-10 overall a season ago while going 7-8 on the road. The Tommies gave up 74.8 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.