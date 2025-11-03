Pacific begins season at home against UCSD

UCSD Tritons at Pacific Tigers

Stockton, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts UCSD for the season opener.

Pacific went 8-8 at home last season while going 15-19 overall. The Tigers averaged 65.1 points per game while shooting 40.6% from the field and 28.0% from behind the arc last season.

UCSD went 16-7 in Big West action and 8-7 on the road last season. The Tritons averaged 63.8 points per game last season, 28.1 in the paint, 19.6 off of turnovers and 9.9 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press