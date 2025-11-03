Skip to main content
Cal Baptist Lancers open season at home against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans

By AP News

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at Cal Baptist Lancers

Riverside, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts South Carolina Upstate in the season opener.

Cal Baptist went 11-5 at home last season while going 17-15 overall. The Lancers averaged 71.3 points per game last season, 34.8 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

South Carolina Upstate went 2-15 in Big South play and 2-14 on the road a season ago. The Spartans averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 35.3 in the paint, 13.9 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

