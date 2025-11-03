Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

No. 3 UCLA Bruins open season at home against the San Diego State Aztecs

Sponsored by:
By AP News

San Diego State Aztecs vs. UCLA Bruins

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UCLA opens the season at home against San Diego State.

UCLA finished 34-3 overall with a 16-1 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Bruins averaged 77.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.6 last season.

San Diego State went 25-10 overall with an 11-3 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Aztecs averaged 13.2 assists per game on 25.5 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.