San Diego State Aztecs open season at home against the Long Beach State Beach

Long Beach State Beach at San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -22.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State opens the season at home against Long Beach State.

San Diego State finished 21-10 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Aztecs shot 44.3% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

Long Beach State went 7-25 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Beach averaged 67.3 points per game last season, 24.9 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 8.1 on fast breaks.

