Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
50.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Oregon Ducks tip off season at home against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Oregon Ducks

Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -12.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts Hawaii in the season opener.

Oregon finished 25-10 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Ducks shot 46.0% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

Hawaii finished 2-9 on the road and 15-16 overall last season. The Rainbow Warriors averaged 70.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.