Kansas Jayhawks start season at home against the UMKC Roos

By AP News

UMKC Roos at Kansas Jayhawks

Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas hosts UMKC for the season opener.

Kansas finished 16-14 overall last season while going 10-6 at home. The Jayhawks allowed opponents to score 66.8 points per game and shoot 42.4% from the field last season.

UMKC finished 8-10 in Summit action and 4-13 on the road a season ago. The Roos averaged 65.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

