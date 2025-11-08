Skip to main content
Fresno State hosts Long Beach State in cross-conference contest

By AP News

Long Beach State Beach (0-1) at Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State and Long Beach State square off in non-conference action.

Fresno State finished 5-9 at home a season ago while going 6-26 overall. The Bulldogs gave up 80.7 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

Long Beach State finished 7-25 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Beach allowed opponents to score 74.2 points per game and shot 45.3% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

