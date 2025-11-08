Berry scores 17 off the bench, Memphis takes down San Francisco 76-70

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Quante Berry poured in 17 points off the bench and Sincere Parker had 15 to lead Memphis to a 76-70 victory against San Francisco on Saturday.

Berry was 6-of-8 shooting, and 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (1-0). Parker was 6 of 11 from the field.

The Dons (1-1) were led by Mookie Cook, who had 18 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks before fouling out with eight seconds remaining.

Tyrone Riley IV added 15 points and two steals for San Francisco, while David Fuchs had 12 points and two blocks.

McDaniel scored six points in the first half for the Tigers, who led 36-22 at halftime, and climbed to a 23-point lead at the 17:15 mark of the second half. The Dons went on a 23-6 run led by seven points from David Fuchs, who had 12 points, and drew to as close as four points with 48 seconds remaining.

Parker led Memphis with 11 points in the second half to help the Tigers hold on.

