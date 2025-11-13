No. 14 Illinois takes on Colgate following Stojakovic’s 23-point outing

Colgate Raiders (1-2) at Illinois Fighting Illini (3-0)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Illinois hosts Colgate after Andrej Stojakovic scored 23 points in Illinois’ 81-77 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Illinois finished 22-13 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Fighting Illini averaged 83.6 points per game last season, 35.1 in the paint, 10.1 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.

Colgate finished 4-13 on the road and 14-19 overall a season ago. The Raiders allowed opponents to score 72.4 points per game and shot 45.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press