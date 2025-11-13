Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
62.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

No. 14 Illinois takes on Colgate following Stojakovic’s 23-point outing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Colgate Raiders (1-2) at Illinois Fighting Illini (3-0)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Illinois hosts Colgate after Andrej Stojakovic scored 23 points in Illinois’ 81-77 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Illinois finished 22-13 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Fighting Illini averaged 83.6 points per game last season, 35.1 in the paint, 10.1 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.

Colgate finished 4-13 on the road and 14-19 overall a season ago. The Raiders allowed opponents to score 72.4 points per game and shot 45.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.