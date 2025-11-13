Skip to main content
Simpkins and Shelstad combine for 42 points, Oregon beats South Dakota State 83-69

By AP News

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jackson Shelstad scored 22 points, Takai Simpkins added 20 and Oregon made 15 3-pointers in an 83-69 victory over South Dakota State on Wednesday night.

Nate Bittle also had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for Oregon (3-0), which never trailed in the second half.

The Ducks shot 45% (28 of 62) overall and 15 of 40 (37.5%) from beyong the arc.

Luke Haertle scored seven points that included a 3-pointer and Caleb Delzel and Jaden Jackson each hit 3s during a 13-3 run to pull South Dakota State to 59-58 with 9:30 remaining. Kwame Evans Jr., Shelstad and Simpkins each answered with a 3 to make it 70-63 and Oregon cruised from there.

Shelstad was 8 of 19 from the floor, 4 of 13 from long range and had eight assists. Simpkins was 6-of-11 shooting and made 5 of of his 10 3-point shots.

Haertle and Joe Sayler scored 14 points apiece to lead South Dakota State (2-2). Kalen Garry made three 3s and finished with 13 points.

Oregon took the lead for good about seven minutes in and led 40-34 at the break. Simpkins made three 3s and scored 12 points to pace the Ducks. Sayler and Gary each scored eight first-half points for the Jackrabbits.

On Monday, the Ducks conclude their four-game homestand against Oregon State while South Dakota State hosts Peru State.

