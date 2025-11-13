San Diego earns 78-74 win over Idaho

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Gorosito scored 22 points and San Diego beat Idaho 78-74 on Wednesday night.

Gorosito also contributed five assists and four steals for the Toreros (2-1). Ty-Laur Johnson scored 21 points. Vuk Boskovic finished with 13 points.

Jackson Rasmussen finished with 23 points for the Vandals (2-1). Jack Payne added 15 points. Kolton Mitchell had 12 points, six assists and two steals.

San Diego went into the half ahead 38-27. Gorosito scored 10 points in the half. San Diego took the lead for good with 1:51 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Boskovic to make it a 74-71 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press