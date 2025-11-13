Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
61.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Oregon State scores last 9 points to beat North Texas 66-64

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Johan Munch and Josiah Lake II each had 10 points and Oregon State scored the last nine points to beat North Texas 66-64 on Wednesday night.

Will McClendon’s three-point play gave North Texas its last lead, 64-57, with 3:00 remaining.

Munch was fouled on a dunk and made the free throw to pull the Beavers to 64-60 with 1:48 to play. Keziah Ekissi added a jumper off the glass and Lake sealed it with four free throws inside the final three seconds.

Munch also had six rebounds and two blocks for the Beavers (3-0). Isaiah Sy and Dez White added nine points apiece.

McClendon scored 16 points to lead North Texas (3-1). Je’Shawn Stevenson added 14 points and two steals for North Texas. David Terrell Jr. finished with 13 points, seven assists and three steals.

Olavi Suutela scored four points in the first half and Oregon State went into the break trailing 29-21. Lake scored all 10 of his points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.