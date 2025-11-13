Oregon State scores last 9 points to beat North Texas 66-64

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Johan Munch and Josiah Lake II each had 10 points and Oregon State scored the last nine points to beat North Texas 66-64 on Wednesday night.

Will McClendon’s three-point play gave North Texas its last lead, 64-57, with 3:00 remaining.

Munch was fouled on a dunk and made the free throw to pull the Beavers to 64-60 with 1:48 to play. Keziah Ekissi added a jumper off the glass and Lake sealed it with four free throws inside the final three seconds.

Munch also had six rebounds and two blocks for the Beavers (3-0). Isaiah Sy and Dez White added nine points apiece.

McClendon scored 16 points to lead North Texas (3-1). Je’Shawn Stevenson added 14 points and two steals for North Texas. David Terrell Jr. finished with 13 points, seven assists and three steals.

Olavi Suutela scored four points in the first half and Oregon State went into the break trailing 29-21. Lake scored all 10 of his points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press