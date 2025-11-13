Skip to main content
Williams leads Lafayette against Cornell after 20-point game

By AP News

Cornell Big Red (0-2) at Lafayette Leopards (1-2)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -4.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts Cornell after Caleb Williams scored 20 points in Lafayette’s 97-60 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

Lafayette finished 13-20 overall a season ago while going 10-6 at home. The Leopards allowed opponents to score 68.9 points per game and shoot 43.5% from the field last season.

Cornell finished 10-6 in Ivy League action and 8-5 on the road last season. The Big Red averaged 85.1 points per game while shooting 50.1% from the field and 37.6% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

