Lorient leads West Virginia against Pittsburgh after 26-point game

By AP News

Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0) at West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -5.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts Pittsburgh after Brenen Lorient scored 26 points in West Virginia’s 69-47 win against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

West Virginia went 13-4 at home a season ago while going 19-13 overall. The Mountaineers averaged 14.9 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second-chance points and 16.0 bench points last season.

Pittsburgh went 8-13 in ACC play and 3-9 on the road a season ago. The Panthers gave up 70.8 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

