Santa Clara hosts Arizona State following Elliott’s 24-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (3-0) at Santa Clara Broncos (3-1)

Santa Clara, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits Santa Clara after Gabby Elliott scored 24 points in Arizona State’s 79-47 win against the San Diego Toreros.

Santa Clara finished 14-17 overall with a 7-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Broncos averaged 62.2 points per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 29.3% from behind the arc last season.

Arizona State finished 4-16 in Big 12 play and 2-10 on the road a season ago. The Sun Devils shot 41.2% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press