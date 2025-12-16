First Responder Bowl features UTSA against Florida International

Florida International (7-5) vs. UTSA (6-6), Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Line: UTSA by 8.5. Against the spread: UTSA 6-6, Florida International 8-4.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

UTSA Offense

Overall: 413.6 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 243.3 yards per game (54th)

Rushing: 170.3 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 33.8 points per game (23rd)

UTSA Defense

Overall: 382.1 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 226.7 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 155.4 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 29.6 points per game (99th)

Florida International Offense

Overall: 408.8 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 218.7 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 190.2 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 29.3 points per game (55th)

Florida International Defense

Overall: 406.3 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 246.8 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 159.6 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 27.8 points per game (88th)

Florida International ranks 102nd in third down percentage, converting 36% of the time. UTSA ranks 32nd on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 34.7%.

UTSA ranks 114th in the FBS with 63.4 penalty yards per game.

UTSA is 128th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 92.3% of trips. Florida International’s red zone offense ranks 62nd, scoring on 85.5% of red zone opportunities.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. UTSA is 23rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 31:56, while Florida International’s 25th-ranked average is 31:51.

Team leaders

UTSA

Passing: Owen McCown, 2,695 yards, 27 TDs, 7 INTs, 67.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Robert Henry, 1,045 yards on 151 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Devin McCuin, 653 yards on 59 catches, 7 TDs

Florida International

Passing: Keyone Jenkins, 1,693 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Kejon Owens, 1,298 yards on 205 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Alex Perry, 816 yards on 53 catches, 9 TDs

Last game

UTSA was defeated by Army 27-24 on Saturday, Nov. 29. McCown led UTSA with 266 yards on 27-of-40 passing (67.5%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Henry had 62 rushing yards on 13 carries, adding one reception for two yards. McCuin put up 86 yards on seven catches.

Florida International won 56-16 over Sam Houston on Saturday, Nov. 29. Jenkins led Florida International with 291 yards on 15-of-24 passing (62.5%) for three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for 47 yards and one rushing touchdown. Owens had 124 rushing yards on 15 carries. Perry had seven receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

