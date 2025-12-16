Army and UConn square off in the Fenway Bowl

UConn (9-3) vs. Army (6-6), Dec. 27 at 2:15 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Line: Army by 8.5. Against the spread: Army 6-6, UConn 6-4-2.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Army Offense

Overall: 324.1 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 78.6 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 245.5 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 22.4 points per game (105th)

Army Defense

Overall: 349.9 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 199.3 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 150.7 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 22.1 points per game (45th)

UConn Offense

Overall: 459.3 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 300.5 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 158.8 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 36.9 points per game (12th)

UConn Defense

Overall: 413.2 yards per game (111th in FBS)

Passing: 227.8 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 185.4 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 25.8 points per game (74th)

Army is 131st in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 46.8% of the time. UConn ranks 40th on offense, converting on 42.9% of third downs.

UConn is 4th in the FBS with a +14 turnover margin.

Army leads the FBS averaging 23.8 penalty yards per game.

UConn ranks 90th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:16, compared to Army’s 1st-ranked average of 34:27.

Team leaders

Army

Passing: Cale Hellums, 586 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 50.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Hellums, 1,170 yards on 290 carries, 16 TDs

Receiving: Brady Anderson, 381 yards on 14 catches, 2 TDs

UConn

Passing: Joe Fagnano, 3,441 yards, 28 TDs, 1 INT, 68.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Edwards, 1,132 yards on 199 carries, 14 TDs

Receiving: Skyler Bell, 1,276 yards on 101 catches, 13 TDs

Last game

Army fell to Navy 17-16 on Saturday, Dec. 13. Hellums threw for 82 yards on 5-of-10 attempts (50.0%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 25 times for 100 yards and one rushing touchdown. Samari Howard carried the ball six times for 12 yards. Noah Short had three receptions for 51 yards.

UConn won 48-45 over Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Nov. 22. Fagnano led UConn with 446 yards on 33-of-46 passing (71.7%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Edwards carried the ball 16 times for 101 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding five receptions for 45 yards. Bell had eight receptions for 125 yards.

