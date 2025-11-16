Davis runs for 2 TDs, leads Alcorn State over Grambling 27-16

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Reggie Davis ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns to lead Alcorn State to a 27-16 victory over Grambling on Saturday.

Davis’ 1-yard TD run capped an 11-play drive, 75-yard drive to give Alcorn State a 21-16 lead with 4:50 remaining. Grambling turned it over on downs on its next possession before forcing a three-and-out to get the ball back with three seconds left.

The game ended on Eric Thomas’ fumble return for a touchdown.

Davis carried the ball 18 times and also had a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter. Jacorian Sewell ran for an 8-yard touchdown in the first quarter for Alcorn State (5-6, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jaylon Tolbert was 23-of-30 passing for 167 yards.

Tyrell Raby recovered a fumble and returned it 10 yards into the end zone late in the third quarter for Grambling (7-4, 4-3). Theodore Caballero kicked field goals from 29 and 27 yards. Hayden Benoit was 16-of-33 passing for 142 yards for the Tigers.

