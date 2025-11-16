Alabama State routs Mississippi Valley State 41-3, remains tied atop SWAC East Division

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jamarie Hostzclaw had two touchdown runs in the first half and Alabama State cruised to a 41-3 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday night for its fourth straight win.

The victory keeps Alabama State (8-2, 6-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) tied with Jackson State atop the SWAC’s East Division. The Hornets also have their first eight-win season since 2018.

Hostzclaw scored on runs of 9 and 31 yards to give Alabama State a 13-0 lead at the break. The Hornets scored 28 points in the third quarter, 21 from three Mississippi Valley State turnovers.

The Hornets have won five straight against Mississippi Valley State (1-9, 0-6) and lead the series 36-16-1.

