Tyson scores 27, Crocker-Johnson adds 11 and 11 rebounds; Minnesota beats Green Bay in OT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cade Tyson scored 27 points and Jaylen Crocker-Johnson had 11 points and 11 rebounds on Saturday night to help Minnesota beat Green Bay 72-65 in overtime.

Tyson made 7 of 14 from the field, 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and hit 10 of 14 from the free-throw line for Minnesota (3-1).

Robert Vaihola made a layup for the Golden Gophers to open the scoring in overtime with 2:16 left and Marcus Hall answered with a layup on the other end. Crocker-Johnson hit a 3-pointer and then scored in the paint before Isaac Asuma made two free throws to give Minnesota a 70-63 lead with 26 seconds left.

Hall and Preston Ruedinger scored 15 points apiece for Green Bay (1-4) and Justin Allen added 12 points. C.J. O’Hara had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Ruedinger hit a 3-pointer that made it 60-59 with 14 seconds left. Tyson, a North Carolina transfer who spent his first two seasons at Belmont, missed two free throws at the other end but grabbed the offensive rebound and was quickly fouled again. Tyson split a pair of foul shots before Ruedinger made a layup with 1.9 left in regulation to make it 61-all.

Minnesota’s Chansey Willis Jr. hit a half-court shot at the end of regulation but replay review confirmed it came after the buzzer.

Each team was 6 of 22 from 3-point range and they combined for 45 personal fouls. Minnesota made 20 of 39 (51%) and Green Bay shot 63% (15 of 24) from the free-throw line.

