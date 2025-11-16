Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
55.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Lamson 3 total TD’s Dowler’s pick-6 help Montana State beat UC Davis 38-17

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Justin Lamson accounted for three touchdowns, Caden Dowler had two interceptions and returned one 82 yards for a score, and Montana State beat UC Davis 38-17 on Saturday night in a matchup between two of the top teams in the FCS.

Montana State (9-2, 7-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll, has won nine straight. The Bobcats close the regular season next Saturday at second-ranked and undefeated Montana for the conference title and an automatic bid into the FCS playoffs. The Aggies (7-3, 5-2) are tied with Sacramento State for third in the conference.

Lamson scored on a 3-yard run a minute into the second quarter and threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Chris Long with 1:38 left until halftime to give Montana State a 14-7 lead.

Myles Sansted kicked a 29-yard field goal almost six minutes into the second half and Dowler’s pick-6 made it 24-7 with 4:22 remaining in the third quarter.

Caden Pinnick was 18-of-29 passing for 206 yards and threw two touchdowns passes and two interceptions for tenth-ranked UC Davis, adding 80 yards rushing on 21 carries.

Lamson completed 10 of 18 for 144 yards and finished with a career-high 97 yards rushing and two TDs on 11 carries.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.