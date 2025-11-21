Nickel and Tanner score 20 each, Vanderbilt defeats Texas Southern 109-74

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Nickel and Tyler Tanner each scored 20 points as Vanderbilt rolled to a 109-74 win over Texas Southern on Thursday.

Devin McGlockton added 14 points, Duke Miles had 12, and AK Okereke and Jalen Washington each scored 11 to give the Commodores (5-0) their fourth game with 100 or more points this season.

Vanderbilt entered the contest ranked fourth nationally in points per game (101.5) and third in points per possession (1.343). They shot 53% from the field and 35% from deep, and Texas Southern was 45% and 47%, respectively.

Tanner dished seven assists and Tyler Harris grabbed eight rebounds to pace the Commodores. Vanderbilt dominated on the glass, 43-25, and had 28 assists to Texas Southern’s two.

Texas Southern last led with with 18:04 remaining in the first quarter. Just before the halfway point of the frame, Vanderbilt took a 20-point lead, and led by as many as 41 points at one point.

Alex Anderson and Jaylen Wysinger each tallied 12 points to lead the Tigers (0-5).

