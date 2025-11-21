No. 5 LSU beats Alcorn State 112-49 for SEC-record sixth straight 100-point game

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Flau’Jae Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 18 points apiece and No. 5 LSU set an SEC record for most consecutive 100-point games with a 112-49 victory over Alcorn State on Thursday night.

The Tigers’ sixth straight game with at least 100 points broke the record of five set by LSU’s 2022-23 national championship team.

LSU (6-0) is averaging a nation-leading 115.2 points with an average victory margin of 60.2 points.

Mikaylah Wiliiams and Katie Koval each added 15 points and Grace Knox had 12.

Nakia Cheatham had 16 points for Alcorn (2-3), which had more turnovers (31) than field goals (18). Maya Hunkin-Claytor contributed 11 points.

The Braves, playing the second of five SEC teams on their non-conference schedule, trailed by 10 points with 3:08 left in the first quarter when the Tigers went to work.

An 18-0 LSU run starting in the last three minutes of the first quarter and stretching to the 7:14 mark of the second period sent the Tigers toward their 57-21 halftime lead.

Fulwiley scored eight of the Tigers’ last nine points in the first quarter, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to close the period. Koval, who came off the bench for the first time this season because coack Kim Mulkey was experimenting with her starting lineup, had seven points and six rebounds in the second quarter.

LSU pushed its lead to 86-35 after three quarters. The Tigers reached the 100-point mark with 4:24 left to play on Koval’s three-point play.

Up next

Alcorn State: Plays at Mississippi State on Monday.

LSU: Plays Marist next Friday in the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

By RON HIGGINS

Associated Press