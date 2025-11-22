Skip to main content
Atkins throws 2 TD passes and South Carolina State wins showdown with Hornets for MEAC title

By AP News

DOVER, Del. (AP) — William Atkins IV threw two touchdown passes and South Carolina State defeated Delaware State 28-17 in a regular-season finale Saturday to decide the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title with its seventh straight win.

After South Carolina State took a 14-3 halftime lead, Marquis Gillis scored on a 68-yard run early in the third quarter to cut the margin to four before Atkins responded with a 52-yard connection to Johnny Jones to restore the 11-point lead at 21-10 after three quarters.

The teams traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter with Ryan Stubblefield giving the Bulldogs a two-score cushion on a 5-yard TD with five minutes remaining.

Jalen Levin put the Bulldogs (9-3, 5-0) in front early with a 33-yard pick-6 and they would stay in front thereafter. Atkins’ 10-yard pass to Jordan Smith late in the second half made it 14-3.

Atkins threw for 249 yards. Josh Shaw rushed for 99 yards on 16 carries and Nigel Johnson had 74 yards receiving.

Two Hornets (8-4, 4-1) quarterbacks threw two interceptions each. Marquis Gills rushed for 159 yards on 14 carries. Delaware State had a five-game win streak snapped.

