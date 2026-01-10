Rochelin leads Pacific against San Diego after 20-point showing

San Diego Toreros (7-10, 2-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (11-7, 2-3 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific takes on San Diego after Justin Rochelin scored 20 points in Pacific’s 90-89 overtime loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Tigers are 7-0 in home games. Pacific ranks fourth in the WCC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Elias Ralph averaging 4.7.

The Toreros have gone 2-3 against WCC opponents. San Diego ranks fourth in the WCC with 15.6 assists per game led by Ty-Laur Johnson averaging 4.1.

Pacific’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game San Diego allows. San Diego averages 5.4 more points per game (74.0) than Pacific allows to opponents (68.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ralph is averaging 17.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 14.7 points, 4.1 assists and 2.5 steals for the Toreros. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 11.1 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 25.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press