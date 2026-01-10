Skip to main content
Beasley leads San Francisco against Pepperdine after 32-point performance

By AP News

San Francisco Dons (11-7, 3-2 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (5-13, 0-5 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco plays Pepperdine after Ryan Beasley scored 32 points in San Francisco’s 84-82 overtime loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Waves have gone 4-6 in home games. Pepperdine gives up 75.9 points and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The Dons are 3-2 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is 5-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Pepperdine’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game San Francisco gives up. San Francisco’s 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Pepperdine has allowed to its opponents (46.0%).

The Waves and Dons face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danilo Dozic averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Styles Phipps is shooting 45.1% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Beasley is averaging 14.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Dons. Legend Smiley is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

