UAPB plays Miami (OH) after Scott’s 23-point outing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-7) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-0)

Oxford, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -22.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces Miami (OH) after Jaquan Scott scored 23 points in UAPB’s 98-70 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Miami (OH) finished 25-9 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The RedHawks shot 48.1% from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Golden Lions are 0-7 on the road. UAPB gives up 96.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 29.2 points per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press