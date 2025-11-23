Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
41.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Rice plays Kennesaw State in Fort Myers, Florida

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Kennesaw State Owls (3-1) vs. Rice Owls (2-4)

Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice will take on Kennesaw State at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Rice Owls have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Rice ranks eighth in the AAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Trae Broadnax averaging 2.8.

Kennesaw State went 19-14 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Kennesaw State Owls averaged 76.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.