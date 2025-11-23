Georgia Tech plays West Georgia following Ndongo’s 20-point game

West Georgia Wolves (4-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-1)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -16.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts West Georgia after Baye Ndongo scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 68-66 win against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-0 on their home court. Georgia Tech is fifth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.0 points while holding opponents to 33.9% shooting.

The Wolves are 1-2 on the road. West Georgia is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Georgia Tech is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 42.9% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia scores 15.0 more points per game (78.0) than Georgia Tech allows to opponents (63.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kowacie Reeves is shooting 35.7% and averaging 12.6 points for the Yellow Jackets. Kam Craft is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Shelton Williams-Dryden is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Wolves. Josh Smith is averaging 16.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press