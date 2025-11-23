Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
41.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Georgia Tech plays West Georgia following Ndongo’s 20-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

West Georgia Wolves (4-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-1)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -16.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts West Georgia after Baye Ndongo scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 68-66 win against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-0 on their home court. Georgia Tech is fifth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.0 points while holding opponents to 33.9% shooting.

The Wolves are 1-2 on the road. West Georgia is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Georgia Tech is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 42.9% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia scores 15.0 more points per game (78.0) than Georgia Tech allows to opponents (63.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kowacie Reeves is shooting 35.7% and averaging 12.6 points for the Yellow Jackets. Kam Craft is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Shelton Williams-Dryden is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Wolves. Josh Smith is averaging 16.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.