Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
42.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Ole Miss Rebels

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0)

Palm Desert, California; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss and Iowa play at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Hawkeyes are 5-0 in non-conference play. Iowa averages 9.4 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Rebels are 5-0 in non-conference play. Ole Miss is 4-0 against opponents with a winning record.

Iowa makes 57.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 18.4 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Ole Miss averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett Stirtz is shooting 57.4% and averaging 17.6 points for the Hawkeyes. Alvaro Folgueiras is averaging 12.4 points.

Ilias Kamardine is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Rebels. AJ Storr is averaging 14.4 points and 3.4 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.