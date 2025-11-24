Skip to main content
Boise State takes on USC in Lahaina, Hawaii

By AP News

USC Trojans (4-0) vs. Boise State Broncos (4-1)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -6.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays USC in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Broncos are 4-1 in non-conference play. Boise State ranks seventh in the MWC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Dominic Parolin averaging 2.2.

USC finished 17-18 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Trojans averaged 76.7 points per game last season, 33.5 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

