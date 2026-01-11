Gray leads Wichita State against North Texas after 25-point outing

North Texas Mean Green (10-6, 1-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (9-7, 1-2 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -6.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces North Texas after Michael Gray Jr. scored 25 points in Wichita State’s 66-64 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Shockers are 7-2 in home games. Wichita State is fifth in the AAC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Will Berg averaging 4.7.

The Mean Green are 1-2 in AAC play. North Texas averages 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Wichita State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.4 per game North Texas allows. North Texas has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

The Shockers and Mean Green square off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Shockers. Karon Boyd is averaging 11.5 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dylan Arnett is averaging eight points and 5.8 rebounds for the Mean Green. Je’Shawn Stevenson is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press