Morgan State takes on North Carolina Central, looks for 4th straight home win

North Carolina Central Eagles (6-11, 2-0 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (4-12, 1-1 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State hosts North Carolina Central trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Bears have gone 4-4 at home. Morgan State averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Eagles are 2-0 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central is the leader in the MEAC scoring 15.4 fast break points per game.

Morgan State scores 69.4 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 77.8 North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central averages 73.0 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 80.0 Morgan State gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Davis is averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bears. Alfred Worrell Jr. is averaging 16.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games.

Gage Lattimore is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Khouri Carvey is averaging 13.9 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 26.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press