Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
42.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

UC Davis faces Louisiana following Wilson’s 21-point outing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-5) at UC Davis Aggies (4-2)

Davis, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -9.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays Louisiana after Marcus Wilson scored 21 points in UC Davis’ 95-79 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Aggies have gone 3-0 in home games. UC Davis ranks sixth in the Big West in team defense, allowing 73.8 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 0-4 away from home. Louisiana is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record.

UC Davis averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Louisiana gives up. Louisiana averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than UC Davis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nils Cooper is shooting 69.6% and averaging 17.6 points for the Aggies. Connor Sevilla is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Jaxon Olvera is averaging 13.2 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Dorian Finister is averaging 12.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.