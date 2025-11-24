UC Davis faces Louisiana following Wilson’s 21-point outing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-5) at UC Davis Aggies (4-2)

Davis, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -9.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays Louisiana after Marcus Wilson scored 21 points in UC Davis’ 95-79 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Aggies have gone 3-0 in home games. UC Davis ranks sixth in the Big West in team defense, allowing 73.8 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 0-4 away from home. Louisiana is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record.

UC Davis averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Louisiana gives up. Louisiana averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than UC Davis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nils Cooper is shooting 69.6% and averaging 17.6 points for the Aggies. Connor Sevilla is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Jaxon Olvera is averaging 13.2 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Dorian Finister is averaging 12.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press