San Diego State Aztecs and the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines square off

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Michigan Wolverines (4-0) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (2-1)

Las Vegas; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State will take on No. 7 Michigan at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

San Diego State went 21-10 overall with a 7-3 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Aztecs shot 44.3% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

Michigan went 27-10 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Wolverines averaged 78.0 points per game last season, 15.2 from the free-throw line and 24.3 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

