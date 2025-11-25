Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
43.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Kansas State’s P.J. Haggerty is AP men’s player of the week after averaging 31.7 points in 3 games

Sponsored by:
By AP News

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s college basketball for Week 3 of the season:

P.J. Haggerty, Kansas State

The 6-foot-4 junior guard had a huge week, averaging 31.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists in three games.

The Big 12 player of the week started with 31 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Tulsa, becoming the first Wildcats player to post a 30/10 double-double since freshman star Michael Beasley in 2008. He followed with 37 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in a win over Mississippi State to start the Hall of Fame Classic.

He closed with 27 points, six rebounds and seven assists in a loss to Nebraska in the Classic’s championship game.

He made 34 of 59 shots (.576) for the week and is the first Kansas State player to open a season with six straight games of 20 or more points, making him the nation’s leading scorer (28.0) as of Monday’s games.

Runner-up (tie)

Utah State’s M.J. Collins Jr. and SMU’s B.J. Edwards.

Collins, a 6-4 senior, had 40 points in a win over Davidson to help the Aggies win the Lowcountry bracket of the Charleston Classic. In 28 minutes, he made 14 of 19 shots, 8 of 12 3-pointers and all four of his free throws. That marked one of two 40-point games in Division I last week, coming after the Mountain West player of the week had 21 points to open the tournament with a win against Tulane.

Edwards, a 6-3 senior, had 24 points, 13 assists and 10 steals in a win against Arkansas State, marking only the second triple-double in Atlantic Coast Conference history involving 10 steals. The ACC player of the week made 9 of 13 shots and 3 of 6 3-pointers and had five rebounds with just two turnovers while playing 34 minutes. The 13 assists were tied for the most in Division I last week, while he’s the only player all year to reach 10 steals. Edwards also had 11 points, nine assists and five rebounds in a win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Honorable mention

Michael Ajayi, Butler; Jaden Bradley, No. 2 Arizona; Labaron Philon Jr., No. 8 Alabama.

Keep an eye on

Myron “MJ” Amey Jr., Loyola Marymount. The 6-2 redshirt senior was West Coast Conference player of the week in helping the Lions start 6-0 before Monday’s loss to Florida Atlantic in the Sunshine Slam. He had 29 points and five rebounds while making 6 of 7 3-pointers in last week’s comeback from 14 down to beat UCSB in overtime. He’s leading the team in scoring (16.1) and shooting 41.2% from behind the arc.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.