Kansas State’s P.J. Haggerty is AP men’s player of the week after averaging 31.7 points in 3 games

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s college basketball for Week 3 of the season:

P.J. Haggerty, Kansas State

The 6-foot-4 junior guard had a huge week, averaging 31.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists in three games.

The Big 12 player of the week started with 31 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Tulsa, becoming the first Wildcats player to post a 30/10 double-double since freshman star Michael Beasley in 2008. He followed with 37 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in a win over Mississippi State to start the Hall of Fame Classic.

He closed with 27 points, six rebounds and seven assists in a loss to Nebraska in the Classic’s championship game.

He made 34 of 59 shots (.576) for the week and is the first Kansas State player to open a season with six straight games of 20 or more points, making him the nation’s leading scorer (28.0) as of Monday’s games.

Runner-up (tie)

Utah State’s M.J. Collins Jr. and SMU’s B.J. Edwards.

Collins, a 6-4 senior, had 40 points in a win over Davidson to help the Aggies win the Lowcountry bracket of the Charleston Classic. In 28 minutes, he made 14 of 19 shots, 8 of 12 3-pointers and all four of his free throws. That marked one of two 40-point games in Division I last week, coming after the Mountain West player of the week had 21 points to open the tournament with a win against Tulane.

Edwards, a 6-3 senior, had 24 points, 13 assists and 10 steals in a win against Arkansas State, marking only the second triple-double in Atlantic Coast Conference history involving 10 steals. The ACC player of the week made 9 of 13 shots and 3 of 6 3-pointers and had five rebounds with just two turnovers while playing 34 minutes. The 13 assists were tied for the most in Division I last week, while he’s the only player all year to reach 10 steals. Edwards also had 11 points, nine assists and five rebounds in a win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Honorable mention

Michael Ajayi, Butler; Jaden Bradley, No. 2 Arizona; Labaron Philon Jr., No. 8 Alabama.

Keep an eye on

Myron “MJ” Amey Jr., Loyola Marymount. The 6-2 redshirt senior was West Coast Conference player of the week in helping the Lions start 6-0 before Monday’s loss to Florida Atlantic in the Sunshine Slam. He had 29 points and five rebounds while making 6 of 7 3-pointers in last week’s comeback from 14 down to beat UCSB in overtime. He’s leading the team in scoring (16.1) and shooting 41.2% from behind the arc.

