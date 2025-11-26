No. 7 Michigan routs No. 21 Auburn 102-72 in Players Era Championship

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Roddy Gayle Jr. and Yaxel Lendeborg both scored 17 points as No. 7 Michigan routed No. 21 Auburn 102-72 on Tuesday in the second round of the Players Era Championship.

It was the second time Michigan (6-0) topped the century mark this season. The Wolverines improved to 2-0 in this event, following a 94-54 win over San Diego State on Monday.

Nimari Burnett and Morez Johnson Jr. added 15 points apiece. Trey McKenney finished with 11 and L.J. Cason had 10 for the Wolverines, who shot 51.5% from the field — including 14 of 35 (40%) from 3-point range.

Auburn (5-2) was led by Tahaad Pettiford, who scored 16 points. Keyshawn Hall had 15, Filip Jovic added 13 and KeShawn Murphy chipped in with 12.

Michigan outrebounded the Tigers 51-35 and outscored them 47-27 in bench points. The Wolverines had 19 assists, while Auburn managed just three.

Nearly eight months after Auburn knocked off Michigan 78-65 in the Sweet 16, it was clear early on the Wolverines were ready to exact some revenge.

Michigan used a 21-4 run to build a 29-point advantage with 1:05 left in the first half. The Wolverines shot 21 of 36 (58.3%) in the period, including 7 of 17 (41.2%) from 3-point distance, and held a 59-31 lead at halftime.

