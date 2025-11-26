Odum leads Arizona State past Washington State 100-94 despite 40 points from freshman Glass

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Maurice Odum scored 26 points and Arizona State overcame Washington State 100-94 in a Maui Invitational semifinal Tuesday despite 40 points from freshman Ace Glass.

Odom made five 3-pointers and all nine of his free throws. He scored 19 points in the second half when the Sun Devils (6-1) rallied from 12 points down. Bryce Ford added 18 points, Anthony Johnson 13 and Massamba Diop 12. ASU shot 59%, including 11 of 23 from the 3-point line.

Glass was 9-of-14 shooting with six 3-pointers and made 16 of 18 free throws to set a WSU freshman scoring record and score the most points in this event since Gonzaga’s Adam Morrison had a tournament-record 43 in 2005. Eemeli Yaloho added 12 points and Tomas Thrastarson 11. The Cougars (3-4) shot 53% and made 14 of 26 3-pointers, but 10 of those came in the first half when they took a 48-42 lead.

WSU led by 12 early in the second half. ASU worked its way back with a dramatic Johnson slam starting a 16-5 run that tied it at 65. ASU got its first lead of the second half on another Johnson dunk with seven minutes left shortly before an 8-0 run gave the Sun Devils a six-point lead.

A long 3 from Glass got the Cougars within three with 22 seconds left but the Sun Devils made 5 of 6 free throws to wrap it up.

It was the first meeting between the schools since the dissolution of the old Pac-12 Conference.

Up next

ASU plays USC in Wednesday’s championship game. WSU will face Seton Hall for third place.

