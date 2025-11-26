WMU takes MAC regular-season title with 31-21 win over EMU, awaits league championship game opponent

Skip to main content
By AP News

Broc Lowry rushed for two touchdowns and Western Michigan scored 28 points off four turnovers in beating Eastern Michigan 31-21 on Tuesday night to win the Mid-American Conference regular-season title and a berth in the league championship game.

The Broncos (8-4, 7-1) will have to wait until four 5-2 teams play out the conference schedule Friday and Saturday before they know who they will take on in the MAC championship at Detroit’s Ford Field on Dec. 6.

The title-game appearance will be the first for WMU since 2016 when it defeated Ohio 29-23.

Trailing 7-0, the Broncos scored the next 31 points before the Eagles (4-8, 3-5) scored twice in the fourth quarter. All four touchdowns came after turnovers — two interceptions and two fumbles.

Lowry scored on runs of 33 and 1 yards while Talique Williams scored on a 36-yard jet sweep. Jalen Buckley scored on a 4-yard run.

Lowry rushed for 92 yards on 18 carries and threw for 100 more. Buckley and Williams combined for 137 more rushing yards.

Noah Kim was 24-of-41 for 327 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles but was intercepted three times. Dontae McMillan rushed for 111 yards and a TD on 11 carries and made four catches for 126 yards and another score.

