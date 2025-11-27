No. 20 Michigan State squares off against Temple

Temple Owls (3-3) vs. Michigan State Spartans (6-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Michigan State faces Temple in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Spartans are 6-0 in non-conference play. Michigan State has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Owls are 3-3 in non-conference play. Temple is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

Michigan State averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Temple gives up. Temple has shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Vanslooten is shooting 58.1% and averaging 16.7 points for the Spartans. Emma Shumate is averaging 7.8 points.

Kaylah Turner averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Tristen Taylor is averaging 11 points and 5.5 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press