No. 20 Michigan State squares off against Temple

By AP News

Temple Owls (3-3) vs. Michigan State Spartans (6-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Michigan State faces Temple in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Spartans are 6-0 in non-conference play. Michigan State has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Owls are 3-3 in non-conference play. Temple is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

Michigan State averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Temple gives up. Temple has shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Vanslooten is shooting 58.1% and averaging 16.7 points for the Spartans. Emma Shumate is averaging 7.8 points.

Kaylah Turner averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Tristen Taylor is averaging 11 points and 5.5 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

