Monmouth takes on Ball State

By AP News

Ball State Cardinals (2-3) vs. Monmouth Hawks (2-3)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State and Monmouth square off in Easton, Pennsylvania.

The Hawks have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. Monmouth ranks eighth in the CAA with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jason Rivera-Torres averaging 2.8.

The Cardinals are 2-3 in non-conference play. Ball State ranks ninth in the MAC shooting 31.4% from 3-point range.

Monmouth is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Ball State allows to opponents. Ball State has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Monmouth have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefanos Spartalis is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Justin Ray is averaging 13.8 points and 1.0 rebound while shooting 55.6%.

Devon Barnes is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 9.6 points. Armoni Zeigler is averaging 11.8 points and 1.8 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

