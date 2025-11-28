Monmouth takes on Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (2-3) vs. Monmouth Hawks (2-3)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State and Monmouth square off in Easton, Pennsylvania.

The Hawks have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. Monmouth ranks eighth in the CAA with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jason Rivera-Torres averaging 2.8.

The Cardinals are 2-3 in non-conference play. Ball State ranks ninth in the MAC shooting 31.4% from 3-point range.

Monmouth is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Ball State allows to opponents. Ball State has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Monmouth have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefanos Spartalis is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Justin Ray is averaging 13.8 points and 1.0 rebound while shooting 55.6%.

Devon Barnes is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 9.6 points. Armoni Zeigler is averaging 11.8 points and 1.8 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press