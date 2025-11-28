Skip to main content
Xavier plays Texas A&M-CC following Milicevic’s 21-point game

By AP News

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) at Xavier Musketeers (4-3)

Cincinnati; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -15.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Texas A&M-CC after Jovan Milicevic scored 21 points in Xavier’s 78-68 win against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Musketeers are 3-1 in home games. Xavier is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Islanders are 0-4 on the road. Texas A&M-CC ranks ninth in the Southland shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

Xavier averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC averages 75.8 points per game, 2.4 more than the 73.4 Xavier allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Carroll is shooting 45.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Musketeers. Milicevic is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Mason Gibson is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 10.7 points. Sheldon Williams is averaging 13.5 points and 7.7 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

