Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
38.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Oregon State hosts Cal Baptist following Muller’s 22-point showing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-0) at Oregon State Beavers (3-4)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits Oregon State after Jordan Muller scored 22 points in Cal Baptist’s 76-61 win over the San Diego Toreros.

The Beavers have gone 3-0 at home. Oregon State allows 75.1 points and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Lancers are 1-0 on the road. Cal Baptist scores 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game.

Oregon State makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Cal Baptist has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Cal Baptist has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Lake is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Beavers. Dez White is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 15.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.