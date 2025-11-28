CSU Fullerton hosts Pepperdine following Ward’s 31-point game

Pepperdine Waves (3-4) at CSU Fullerton Titans (2-5)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces Pepperdine after Joshua Ward scored 31 points in CSU Fullerton’s 97-93 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Titans are 1-1 on their home court. CSU Fullerton is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Waves are 0-1 on the road. Pepperdine is sixth in the WCC with 15.7 assists per game led by Styles Phipps averaging 6.0.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game CSU Fullerton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ward is shooting 46.7% and averaging 15.6 points for the Titans. KJ Garris is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Aaron Clark is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Waves. Javon Cooley is averaging 13.6 points and 6.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press