CSU Fullerton hosts Pepperdine following Ward's 31-point game

By AP News

Pepperdine Waves (3-4) at CSU Fullerton Titans (2-5)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces Pepperdine after Joshua Ward scored 31 points in CSU Fullerton’s 97-93 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Titans are 1-1 on their home court. CSU Fullerton is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Waves are 0-1 on the road. Pepperdine is sixth in the WCC with 15.7 assists per game led by Styles Phipps averaging 6.0.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game CSU Fullerton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ward is shooting 46.7% and averaging 15.6 points for the Titans. KJ Garris is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Aaron Clark is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Waves. Javon Cooley is averaging 13.6 points and 6.1 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

