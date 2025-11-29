Skip to main content
Dominguez and Agee help Texas A&M cruise past Florida State 95-59

Sponsored by:
By AP News

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ruben Dominguez scored 21 points from seven 3-pointers, Rashaun Agee added 17 points and matched a career-best with 17 rebounds, and Texas A&M routed Florida State 95-59 on Friday night.

Pop Isaacs added 15 points and Mackenzie Mgbako had 10 for Texas A&M (6-2), which has averaged 102.5 points during its current four-game win streak.

Texas A&M opened on a 19-3 run and led 52-24 at the break. Dominguez scored 15 points and Agee had 10 as the Aggies shot 46% (17 of 37) that included nine 3-pointers. Florida State shot just 26% (9 of 35).

Kobe MaGee made four 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Florida State (5-2), which finished 21-of-73 shooting from the field and committed 16 turnovers.

Florida State holds a 3-2 advantage in the series. Texas A&M’s previous win was in Tallahassee, Florida in 1956. The teams last met in the first round of the 2011 NCAA Tournament, which Florida State won 57-50 win in Chicago.

Up next

Florida State hosts Georgia in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Tuesday.

Texas A&M plays at Pittsburgh in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Tuesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

