South Carolina State faces Winthrop, aims to stop 5-game skid

Winthrop Eagles (4-4) at South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (2-5)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State will try to break its five-game losing streak when the Lady Bulldogs take on Winthrop.

The Lady Bulldogs are 2-2 on their home court. South Carolina State has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles are 0-3 in road games. Winthrop is eighth in the Big South with 19.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Amourie Porter averaging 4.1.

South Carolina State is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Winthrop allows to opponents. Winthrop’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than South Carolina State has given up to its opponents (44.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaunice Reed is shooting 45.3% and averaging 11.0 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Lemyiah Harris is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Mya Pierfax is shooting 49.4% and averaging 13.6 points for the Eagles. Porter is averaging 13.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press